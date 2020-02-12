FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old SC girl last seen playing in front yard

A Facebook post from the Cayce Department of Public Safety says Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. Faye is a 1st grader at Springdale Elementary School.

City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter asked that anyone in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood where Faye was last seen, to contact law enforcement if their homes are outfitted with any home security systems, like Ring.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lexington County Sheriff Captain Adam Myrick said they are going to stop everyone going in and out of the neighborhood today. They will also do door to door knocks on Tuesday.

Faye got off her bus on Monday afternoon and arrived home to her house in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood, Cayce Department of Public Safety Sergeant Evan Antley said. Antley said Faye got off at her normal bus stop, which is close to her home, adding her family knows she made it home, but sometime around 345pET her family realized she was missing. Antley did not give any detail about who was home in the afternoon, saying it was all part of the developing investigation. Police were called around 5pET and began a search with over 100 law enforcement personnel, including K9ís.

Police in Cayce, South Carolina are actively searching for missing 6-year old girl Faye Marie Swetlik.

(CNN) — She was last seen playing in her front yard after getting home from school, but her family hasn’t seen her since. Now, more than 250 officers and investigators in Cayce, South Carolina, are desperately searching for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

“We’re hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said Tuesday morning. “So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some.”

Police are stopping cars going in and out of the neighborhood and are going door to door, said Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are asking anybody with information to call the dedicated hotline at 803-205-4444.

She arrived safely at home, but went missing

Faye, a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, got off her bus on Monday afternoon and safely arrived at her house in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, according to Antley.

Sometime around 3:45 p.m., her family realized Faye was missing, he said.

“We’re not sure if she just walked off and is somewhere in the woods or at a neighbor’s house possibly in distress or fallen or something like that,” Antley said Tuesday evening. The FBI has also joined the search, Antley said.

Police were called around 5 p.m. and began a search with more than 100 law enforcement personnel, including K-9s. The number of searchers increased to more than 250 by Tuesday morning, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word ‘peace’ on it. She was also wearing a flower print skirt and polka dot rain boots, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety. She is 3 foot 10 inches and weighs about 65 pounds.

Faye is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment, the department said. She currently has shoulder-length hair, according to Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police are asking that anyone who has a video security system such as Ring and lives in the Churchill Heights neighborhood to contact law enforcement.

“Faye is a bubbly, energetic first-grader,” Snellgrove said Tuesday evening. “Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside. We’ve all been gathered for one thing here today and that’s to find Faye.”

