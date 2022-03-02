(KNWA/KFTA) — Fitbit issued a recall Wednesday, March 2 for its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the recall, issues stem from the lithium-ion battery overheating, posing a burn hazard with over one million units sold and 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S. and 40 reports internationally.

Models being recalled include the Ionic Slate Blue/Burnt Orange, Charcoal/Smoke Gray, Blue Gray/Silver Gray Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray colors.

CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.