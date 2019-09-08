Florida mother arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of two young brothers who drowned in a swimming pool earlier this year has been arrested.

The 23-year-old Florida woman faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, one for each of her dead children.

Lauderhill Police took Wildline Joseph into custody early Saturday morning — four days after authorities arrested her boyfriend, John Louis Lynn Jr., on the same charges.

Broward County sheriff’s officials say the brothers — 5-year-old Branario Minto and 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph — were found by relatives submerged in the community pool of a North Lauderdale condominium.

Authorities say Joseph failed to provide proper care and supervision for the children, which they say makes her responsible for their deaths in May.

Lynn and Joseph are each being held on a $250,000 bond.