ST. LOUIS–Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Bonne Terre police officer who was killed in a motel shootout early Thursday.

Officer Lane Burns died Thursday after being shot multiple times by a suspect at a Motel 6. Burns and another officer, who was injured, returned fire, killing the suspect. Burns had ten years of experience in law enforcement and six with the Bonne Terre Police Department.

A funeral service will be held at the Mineral Area College Field House in Park Hills on Saturday, March 26. The family will receive visitors starting at 9 am until the service at 12pm. A funeral procession is scheduled to begin at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri at 9 am and will lead to the burial service at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.

Officer Burns leaves behind a fiance, Shannon Chasteen, and a 9-year-old daughter.