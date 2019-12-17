Garrett: Focus on Eagles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rev. Reinhard Bonnke, a Pentecostal preacher whose crusades across Africa drew millions with the promise of faith healings and the minister’s own story of a resurrection, has died, the ministry he founded announced. He was 79.

Bonnke died Dec. 7, his organization, Christ for All Nations, in Orlando, Florida, said. It did not elaborate on the cause of death or where it occurred. Bonnke owned homes in Riviera Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida, property records show.