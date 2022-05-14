(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of very thin metal strands, which may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bags.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The recall was issued after the company received reports from consumers, notifying them of the potential hazard. No illnesses related to the products have been reported.

The same gummies were distributed in Canada and Mexico, according to a recall alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The specific information for the recalled products is listed in the table below.

Item Number Pictures Description UPC Code (first 3 digits) 10188298 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253092 136, 139, 140 10195414

10220867 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253818

00022000284648 10188301 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253122 134,135, 137-142 10195413

10220796

10195750 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801

00022000284617

10022000259384 134,135, 137-142 10220865 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz 00022000284624 135, 138, 139 10222236

10136761

10222238 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz 10022000285277

10019000083422

10022000285291 136, 139 10081699

10195012 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz 10019000083446

10022000244502 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152 10195000

10195014

10095001 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g 10022000242058

10022000244533

00019000170491 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201 10224068

10228324

10229828 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285956

00022000286727

10022000287363 139 – 218 10229823

10230187 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287325

00022000287434 139 – 218 10224070

10228325

10229830 See image below SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285970

00022000286734

10022000287387 138 – 218 10229825

10230290 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287349

00022000287441 138 – 218 10240169

10242246

10240168 See image below SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz 10022000289749

00022000291073

00022000289735 204 – 218

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled gummies are encouraged to check the packages’ UPC and manufacturing codes to determine if their products are affected. Recalled items should be thrown away.

More information, including photos of the recalled products, is available at the FDA’s website.