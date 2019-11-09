Hempstead County renames bridge for abducted child whose body was found nearby

FULTON , Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday, a bridge crossing interstate-30 in Hempstead county was dedicated to Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old whose remains were found near exit 18 in May.

The former Red Lake Bridge will now be remembered as the Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.

Maleah went missing from her Houston home on May 4, 2019 and investigators found her body in Hempstead County on May 31, 2019.

Several officers who worked the investigation were in attendance along with members of the community. Officials said this story will never be forgotten.

“Closure helps and we hope that everybody that passes this spot will look at this sign and say there’s an angel on this bridge or right near to this bridge near and dear to us, ” Hempstead County Sheriff James A. Singleton said.

Singleton said he expected more people to come out today, but was grateful for those who came to witness the revealing of not one, but two signs on the bridge.

“The crowd that did come I think expressed their love. the citizens of Hempstead County that did show up I appreciate them very much. Whether one showed up or a thousand showed up, we were going to honor Maleah today and we did so, ” Singleton said.

In honor of Maleah, Singleton brought all the children attending the ceremony to the podium to sing “Jesus Loves Me” as a blessing to protect the other kids of Hempstead County.

The Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge crosses interstate 30 in Hempstead County Arkansas.