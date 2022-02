Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Missouri on Tripadvisor.

#30. Precious Moments Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Type of activity: Religious Sites, Art Museums

– Address: 4321 S Chapel Rd, Carthage, MO 64836-8850

#29. NRA National Sporting Arms Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shops, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#28. Mo-Ark Regional Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 303 South Moran Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-5864

#27. Science City at Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2410

#26. Missouri Civil War Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (684 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 222 Worth Rd Jefferson Barracks, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4253

#25. Discovery Playhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 502 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-5624

#24. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,251 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3326 West Highway 76, Branson, MO 65616-3545

#23. Sikeston Depot Museum & Gallery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 116 W. Malone, Sikeston, MO 63801

#22. US Army Engineer Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums

– Address: 495 S Dakota Ave Bldg 1607, Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473-8851

#21. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,051 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1616 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1610

#20. Pony Express Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 914 Penn St, Saint Joseph, MO 64503-2544

#19. The National Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 2933 Barrett Station Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3301

#18. Missouri History Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 5700 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1004

#17. Missouri Town 1855

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 8010 E Park Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64015

#16. Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

– Address: 150 Top of the Rock Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

#15. World’s Largest Toy Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3609 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-3555

#14. Rockcliffe Mansion (Tours)

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (781 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1000 Bird St, Hannibal, MO 63401-3436

#13. Glore Psychiatric Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3406 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506-2913

#12. J. C. Penney Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 312 N Davis St, Hamilton, MO 64644-1145

#11. Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,428 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

– Address: 500 W US Highway 24, Delaware Street, Independence, MO 64050-2481

#10. Saint Louis Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,499 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 5050 Oakland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1460

#9. The Magic House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,292 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 516 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5926

#8. Arabia Steamboat Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,171 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

– Address: 400 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1111

#7. Patee House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1202 Penn St, Saint Joseph, MO 64503-2560

#6. Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,430 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1380

#5. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,273 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111-1818

#4. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Aquariums

– Address: 500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2436

#3. City Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,562 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 750 N 16th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1925

#2. Titanic Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,053 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

– Address: 3235 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-3551

#1. National WWI Museum and Memorial

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,506 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

– Address: 2 Memorial Dr, Kansas City, MO 64108-4616

