Here’s how you can get paid to eat ice cream

(WTAJ) — New dream job: getting paid to eat ice cream. Can you do that?

According to FinanceBuzz, you can. The company is looking to hire an “Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist” that will have the responsibility of eating and ranking different flavors of Ben & Jerry’s over the course of a year. The Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist will receive $1,000 and a $500 gift card to stock up on inventory.

Ben & Jerry’s churns up over 194 million pints of ice cream in the United States every year. In 2020, their top flavors were Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist will try a different flavor of Ben & Jerry’s frozen treats once a week for an entire year. After the taste test, each flavor should be rated based on creaminess, the intensity of flavor, etc.

“This important work will help ice cream lovers everywhere decide which pints to pick up the next time they go to the grocery store,” FinanceBuzz said.

HOW TO APPLY

This is open to anyone based in the United States that is at least 18 years old. Anyone interested should fill out an online form on FinanceBuzz’s website. Applicants are asked to explain why they are the perfect person for the job. Applications are due by July 31 at midnight, EST. The winner will be selected by Aug. 15 and contacted via email.