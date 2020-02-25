Hillary Clinton: Will support Sanders if nominated for Dems

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, attends a news conference for the film ‘Hillary’ during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her skepticism about Bernie Sanders but says she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who it is.

Clinton, who beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination only to lose the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, made waves with comments about Sanders in the new documentary “Hillary,” saying “nobody wants to work with him.”

But at the Berlinale film festival Tuesday, Clinton said her top priority was unseating Trump. She says: “I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”