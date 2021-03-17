House passes Womack cosponsored bill honoring U.S. Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The house passed legislation honoring U.S. Capitol Police officers Wednesday.

The bill will award Congressional Gold Medals to officers who were at the capitol on January 6.

Congressman Steve Womack co-sponsored the bill.

He released a statement a statement saying, “In the midst of chaos, our men and women in uniform took action to defend democracy. They put themselves in harm’s way to protect the capitol And keep those in its bounds safe. Bestowing these medals is a small way to show our gratitude for the great courage they displayed in the line of duty.”

The medals will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters, Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia Headquarters, and the Smithsonian.

The bipartisan legislation will now advance to the Senate for consideration.