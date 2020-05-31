Hundreds march in peaceful protest in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of people gathered outside the justice center in Clayton.

The crowd represented all ages and colors.

Some, like Paul Bordeaux, brought their children, “I think it’s important that he learns what’s going on around him,” said Paul Bordeaux

Clergy from different churches showed up in force. Reverend Deon Johnson is the New Bishop-Elect Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.

“The sin of racism has no place in our society any longer. As you can see it’s a peaceful protest people gathering to say things in our society need to change,” said Reverend Deon Johnson.

They marched through the streets of Clayton

They walked onto Forest Park Parkway blocking traffic forcing some vehicles to turn around.

Not far away, the St. Louis Galleria closed its stores and doors early. The mall has been targeted by protestors in the past.

Demonstrators carried signs and they carried anger and frustration in their hearts.

One woman said, “We need to vote and change the way this country is run.”

Politicians were among the marchers. Gary Johnson is a member of the Jennings City Council.

“Given the injustices going on, given all that’s been going on, given the past marches the people that come before us, it’s just fitting to be out here,” said Gary Johnson, member Jennings City Council.