NEW YORK CITY, NY — An ice-skating dog in New York.

Not a dog on a sheet of ice. An ice-skating dog.

A sight to be seen in Central Park is Benny, the ice-skating dog, stops other skaters in their tracks. The 8 year-old Labrador lives in Las Vegas with his owner who rescued him from a shelter as a puppy.

“When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day. He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made and they pulled him and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him,” said Cheryl Delsangro, Benny’s owner.

The retired professional figure skater knew she’d be able to teach her four legged skater how to navigate the ice. But they’re not only here for a good time. They’re here at Wollman Rink to push Benny’s cause for good eye health in dogs.

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this and Benny takes a supplement.”

The vision supplement is made by his sponsor Animal Necessity.

“Benny’s getting older. He’s 8 years old, so this is something I have him on. I hope other people see the use for such a good product because you want your dogs eyes to stay really good,” added Delsangro.

“Benny was adorable and fun to skate with and it was fun when I was doing my spin and Benny skated right by me,” said Elle, 10 years old.

Skating alongside others or jumping over cones all in the name of good health in animals.