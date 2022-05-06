LAKE OZARK, Mo. – Nestled on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks is an 11,200 square-foot mansion and accompanying guesthouse perfect for a retreat away from the hustle and bustle and indulging upon relaxing views and outdoor activies.

The main residence contains five suites—four of which have spectacular views of the man-made lake—and 10 bathrooms. The first and second floors feature enclosed wraparound balconies. A secluded third-floor penthouse master bedroom has its own lakefront terrace.

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

Photo: Melanie Woods, Blue Boat Art Listing Agent: Spencer Carlock, EXP Realty

The interior has enough space for a home gym, offices, a billiards area, and more. Did we mention there’s an indoor pool? There’s also an outdoor pool, tennis court, putting green, and a dock with space with multiple boats.

The mansion has smart-home features such as security cameras, automated shades, and multi-zone air conditioning.

The nearby 1,600 square-foot guesthouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The 11.8-acre parcel package allows for development of small subdivision off of Bagnell Dam Boulevard, if the future property owner is so inclined.

The property is selling for $9.99 million.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Spencer Carlock

Photography by Blue Boat Art