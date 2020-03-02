Inside the Super Tuesday delegate math

WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the Democratic presidential contest, with more than one-third of the delegates up for grabs.

Candidates are vying for 1,344 delegates. That’s nearly nine times as many delegates that were won before Tuesday.

So experts expect that after Tuesday the race for president will change dramatically.

Candidates will drop out.

A front-runner may far outpace rivals.

About 45% of the vote Tuesday will come from southern states, but California is the biggest prize with 415 delegates.

The event is so big it won’t be until Wednesday or later when the full results will be clear.