Introducing a new video streaming service, Quibi

WGN — There’s a new player in the video streaming service this week. it’s “Quibi” with short bursts of quality videos.

Move over Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Quibi is the new service launched this week that offers hundreds of videos and series but they are all 10 minutes or less in length.

Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Sophie Tucker and chance the rapper are just a few of the contributors to Quibi, started by long time movie executive, Jeffery Katenberg, who talked to me via satellite this week.

it’s a mobile-only service you can access at quibi.com.

Also new for at-home viewing this weekend is season four of Issa Rae’s comedy, “Insecure” on HBO.

Here’s season 4 of “the good fight” on CBS all access.

season one of the new Netflix series, “the brews brothers”, an “always sunny in Philadelphia-wannabe comedy about a couple of brothers who take over a brewery.

For new movies?

Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayak star in the R-rated, girlfriend comedy, “Like a Boss.”

There’s the animated “Trolls World Tour” and for jazz heads, the documentary on the life and musical impact of “Miles Davis: Birth of Cool.”

For a classic on this Easter weekend?

It’s the 1973 original film version of the stage musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar” starring Ted Neely, Yvonne Elliman, and Carl Davis.

For a thrilling, more edgy take on the same biblical story, there’s John Legend’s Emmy award-winning, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert” available on Hulu.