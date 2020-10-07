Jacob Blake out of hospital and in rehab in Chicago, report says

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 file photo taken from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin’s attorney general planned to provide an update Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on the investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. (Kenosha County Court via AP, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Jacob Blake has left a Milwaukee hospital where he had been recovering from multiple gunshots apparently in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, his attorney told CNN on Wednesday.

Attorney Patrick Cafferty said Blake, 29, is in a “spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” adding that he couldn’t provide further details.

Cafferty declined to say when Blake left the hospital or how long he is to be at the rehab center.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. The shooting, which was caught on video and quickly circulated online, left Blake with a pierced spine, a shattered rib, a punctured lung, a damaged liver and holes in his stomach, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob Blake, has said his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Police officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire after Blake opened the driver-side door of an SUV and leaned into it. Three of Blake’s children were in the back seat. The shooting fueled protests hours later.

Last month, Blake appeared from his hospital bed via remote video for his first court appearance on a sexual assault charge unrelated to the shooting. He pleaded not guilty.

As is standard procedure, all three officers present when Blake was shot were placed on administrative leave during the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the shooting.