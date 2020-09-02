Jacob Blake out of Wisconsin ICU

FILE – In this September 2019 file selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NewsNation Now) — Jacob Blake, the Black man shot seven times in the back by police, is out of the ICU, Blake’s father confirmed with NewsNation Wednesday afternoon.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Blake’s family, said Blake is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Blake’s family previously said he had undergone multiple surgeries and that the bullets pierced Blake’s spine, shattered one of his ribs, punctured a lung, and creating holes in his stomach.

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to visit Kenosha on Thursday where protests have been ongoing since the shooting.

President Trump traveled to Kenosha on Tuesday to survey damage from the unrest. The president praised law enforcement and pledged millions to rebuild, with federal money going toward Kenosha police, small businesses and public safety statewide.

Jacob Blake Sr. also said he knows Biden is interested in meeting with him but Biden has not reached out to him and no plans have been made.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.