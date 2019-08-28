Jessi Combs of ‘Mythbusters’ dies in jet car crash attempting speed record in Oregon

The professional racer and former host of "Mythbusters" was identified as the sole fatality connected with the accident, which is under investigation

Jessi Combs, a professional speed racer and former host of “Mythbusters,” died Tuesday in a crash on the Alvord Desert in Oregon as she was in a jet car attempting to break the world land-speed record, authorities said.

She was 39.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the scene of the fatal crash in the desert about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Combs was identified as the driver and the sole fatality connected with the accident, which is under investigation.

Terry Madden, a member of Combs’ team, said Combs died “in a horrific accident,” that he “was the first one there” and “did everything humanly possible to save her.”

“I’m not OK, but she is right here keeping me going,” Madden captioned an Instagram video montage of Combs.

“I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her,” he wrote. “She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know.”

Kari Byron, another former star of “Mythbusters,” tweeted her condolences. “So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her,” Byron said.

Combs not only appeared on Discovery’s “Mythbusters,” but also on the network’s “Break Room,” as well as “Overhaulin'” and “All Girls Garage” on Velocity.