Judge ends life sentence man convicted of stealing $50

National

He was convicted in 1983

ALABAMA (WVTM) — An Alabama man has been released from prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing $50.

Alabama Judge David Carpenter ended Alvin Kennard’s sentence, KNWA’s NBC affiliate WVTM reports.

Kennard was convicted in 1983 of stealing $50 during a robbery at a bakery.

He was sentenced to life without parole because he had already been convicted of three other felonies. Alabama formerly had a ‘three strikes’ law, WVTM reports.

At his re-sentencing hearing, Carpenter said if Kennard had been sentence to life under the state’s current guidelines, he would have been eligible for parole twenty years ago, according to WVTM.

