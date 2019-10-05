KU apologizes for controversial Late Night performance by Snoop Dogg

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas is apologizing after a performance by Snoop Dogg garnered mixed reviews from fans at Late Night in the Phog.

This comes after the rapper brought out strippers, used a fake gun to shoot money with his face, and used profanity during the performance.

Late Night is a KU pre-season tradition that happens every season at Allen Fieldhouse, with skits from the basketball team, performances by the KU pep band and high-profile performers.

Director of Athletics Jeff Long says the school asked for a family-friendly version of Snoop Dogg’s typical performance, and personally apologized for the incident.