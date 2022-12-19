The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting on Monday and made unprecedented criminal referrals against former President Trump.

The panel has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over millions of pages of documents and held nine public hearings as part of its year-plus investigation into what happened when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results and what led to that day.

The committee spent more than a year making the case that Trump was squarely at the center of efforts to overturn the election and was ultimately responsible for the deadly riot.

On Monday, the nine lawmakers voted unanimously to recommend the Justice Department file criminal charges against Trump and others, following a presentation of its findings.

Where to watch: The meeting has ended. Read below for a recounting of the hearing from The Hill reporters.