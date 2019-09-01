LIVE TRACK: ‘Severe’ Hurricane Dorian’s track shifting east, expected to hit Bahamas hard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it approaches the United States as a very strong Category 4 storm.

Dorian currently has 150 mph maximum sustained winds as it looms about 355 miles east of West Palm Beach.

In the latest 5 p.m. ET track projection, the path of Dorian shifted east again.

The National Hurricane Center updates come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Florida’s east coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says Dorian is moving west at about 8 mph. The core of the storm is expected to be near or over parts of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday. It will then move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday, the NHC says.

NHC shared their view from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC said max sustained winds were up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustained its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

