BRANSON, Mo. — Branson entertainers are mourning the death of a fellow artist.

Shoji Tabuchi, a beloved Branson fiddler and showrunner, has passed away at age 79 on August 11.

Tabuchi was best known for The Shoji Tabuchi Show, a family variety show featuring Tabuchi, his wife Dorothy and his daughter Christina.

He began playing violin at age seven, according to an article by Explore Branson, and fell in love with bluegrass music.

His show expanded over its 30-year run to include dancers, love ballads, 50s and 60s music, gospel music, and much more.

In 2020, Tabuchi was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. The City of Branson would go on to declare August 31, 2021 as Shoji, Dorothy and Christina Tabuchi Day.

A Facebook post from the city says in part, “Prayers from people all throughout our City, and beyond, go to the family of one of Branson’s all-time greatest gems.”