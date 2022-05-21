BOULDER, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah town located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument still receives its mail the (really) old-fashioned way — by mule train.

Boulder has continued to remain remote and isolated for decades.

It is believed that prehistoric groups have been living in Boulder as far back as 1 A.D. It was not until 1889 that pioneers came and established the area as a town. It was officially recognized as a town in 1958.

Many people visit Boulder for its history, restaurants and local museum. There are multiple campgrounds and trails for visitors. The population today is only a little over 200.

In 1939, a road was built to allow vehicle traffic into the town from the southwest, and in 1985, the northern portion of Highway 12 was paved.

While roads have been built to connect Boulder to the main highway, the town still claims to be one of the last communities in the continental United States to receive its mail by mule train.

Another remote location to note is the Supai village in the Grand Canyon. A small group of people live on the Havasupi Reservation and receive all their mail and supplies either by mule train or helicopter.