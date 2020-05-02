Make-A-Wish trying to make dreams come true during pandemic

FILE – This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. Stay-at-home orders, traveling fears and the cancellation of sporting events, concerts and theme parks have forced the Make-a-Wish foundation to come to a stand-still, leaving young people’s requests in holding patterns. The charity has introduced “Messages of Hope,” encouraging the public and celebrities to record inspiring messages and upload them to social media, and so far, stars like Reynolds have already participated. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Make-a-Wish helps ailing kids and teens have a wish granted, such as meeting a celebrity, becoming a VIP at theme parks or traveling to a dream destination.

It celebrated its 40th anniversary this week amid perhaps the most challenging time in its history.

Make-A-Wish CEO Richard Davis says 5,000 wishes are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes 3-year-old Audrey, who is fighting cancer and wants to go to Disney World.

Until things lift, the organization is helping cheer up kids in other ways.

For Audrey, that included a car-themed parade with her favorite things for her birthday.