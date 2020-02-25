Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison

BISMARK, N.D. (WFLA/KXNET) — A man accused of raping and abusing an infant in 2017 was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.

In October of 2017, Andrew Glasser, 33, was charged with child abuse after a female infant was found with rib injuries and trauma to her left tibia and fibula. Glasser said those injuries occurred when he pushed the victim’s legs toward her stomach in order to relieve gas.

A doctor’s examination concluded that “way too much force” would have to of been used in order to cause that type of injury. Upon further examination of the infant, the doctor found the victim had also suffered injuries consistent “penetrating trauma.”

With new medical evidence, Glasser’s original child abuse charge was raised to a rape charge Nov. 1, 2017.

Read more here.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, Glasser entered an Alford plea Monday to sexual assault. Under such plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but agrees that evidence in the case would find him guilty in front of a jury.

Glasser’s attorney asked the judge for “leniency,” in sentencing, the Tribune reported, asking for probation and no prison time. The judge insisted it was his duty to incarcerate Glasser.

Glasser was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for supervised probation.

Read more on the case here.