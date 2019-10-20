Man adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WGRZ/NBC) – A New York state man is making a big difference in the lives of five young siblings.

On Thursday, Lamont Thomas, a single dad, adopted all five children who are all under the age of 5.

Thomas has fostered over 30 children and adopted close to a dozen.

He says he adopted all five because it was the only way he could ensure that all of them would grow up together.

“I wanted to be the difference, make a difference by being a difference for these youth,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he has been trying to adopt the kids for nearly three years.

