Man who helped Jory Worthen escape pleads guilty

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — On June 25, 2019, the investigation of a double homicide began. During this investigation, there was a substantial amount of evidence discovered that indicated Jory Worthen committed the murders.

A warrant had been issued for Worthen’s arrest the same day charging him with two counts of Capital Murder.

Investigators have not been able to find Worthen.

As the investigation continued, and information led to Montez Woods.

Woods had been named as a person of interest in assisting Worthen escape.

Investigators spoke with woods who stated that he met Worthen on June 27, 2019 outside of Chidster and gave Worthen $400 in cash.

Woods agreed to plead guilty to Hindering Apprehension in exchange for 5 years of probation.

Woods made a comment that was listed in the affidavit saying “I feel bad cause that girl died, and I’m the only person that knew where he was at”.