Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Governor’s Medal of Courage on Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020 to Jack Wilson, left, who shot and killed 43-year-old gunman Keith Thomas who opened fire on the congregation and killed two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on December 29th, 2019. The Governor’s Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.

Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage on Monday.

Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team. He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary.

Two parishioners were killed in the attack.

Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.

