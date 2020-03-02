McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday morning

CHICAGO (KNWA) — McDonald’s is declaring March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day, and the fast-food giant is giving customers a free breakfast sandwich to celebrate.

The move comes the same day that Wendy’s is rolling out its new breakfast menu.

The offer is only valid today, March 2, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at participating McDonald’s nationwide. Customers have to download the company’s mobile app to redeem the deal.

The company says it’s a celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, which first released in 1971.

