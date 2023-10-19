FRISCO,TX (SILVERSTARNATION)— Thirteen weeks after reporting for the start of training camp back in July , the Cowboys finally have a bye week.

Mickey Spagnola talks what’s next for the Dallas Cowboys, “The Cowboys hit the pause button Yes, they are in there by this coming weekend finishing the first six games of the season at four in two,” Spagnola said. “Interesting how this season has panned out the Cowboys played four of their first six games on the road and now they will play five of their next seven at home.”

While the Cowboys started off strong many are still curious to see how the team will pan out coming back from their break. So far the flaw of Mike McCarthy’s offense is probably the reason the team had its first major stumble against the Arizona Cardinals.

During the break the team needs to find a way to cut the flags down as well and to move the ball without depending solely on Dak Prescott.

” So going forward the Cowboys will resume play the following Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams and if you look at the next four opponents for the Cowboys only one of them has a winning record and that would be the Philadelphia Eagles at five and one,” Spagnola said.

“The Cowboys have a chance to have a highly productive off week they can pull within a half game of the Eagles if Philly falls on Sunday night to the high-scoring Miami Dolphins”