WASHINGTON (KNWA) — The United States homeownership rate has recently seen a rebound to 65% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The ownership rate for non-Hispanic White Americans has been consistently about 71% from 2016 to 2019.

In the same period, the homeownership rate for Black Americans has been 41%.

For Hispanic Americans, the homeownership rate has held above 45%, and for Asian Americans, it has been above 53% over the same period of time.

Click here for the full report.