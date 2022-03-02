UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the missing person report for Guidry has been found deceased. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Stephanie Guidry. Guidry is described as a White female, standing five feet and nine inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

She was last seen at her residence in the Pleasure Island community on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at approximately 11 AM. If you know the whereabouts of Guidry, please call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.