Mormon families fleeing Mexico violence arrive in Arizona

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, women, who are members of a community on the Utah-Arizona border that has been home for more than a century to a polygamous sect that is an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism, gather for a photograph, in Colorado City, Ariz. After nine people belonging to a Mormon offshoot community were killed in Mexico the first week of November 2019, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a short statement expressing sympathy for the victims while clarifying that they didn’t belong to the mainstream church. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A caravan of more than a dozen vehicles holding Mormon families escaping after a violent attack in Mexico has arrived in Arizona.

The families crossed the border into the state Saturday afternoon, the Tucson Star reports.

They came nearly a week after an attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities said were people from drug cartels.

The families had lived in two hamlets in Mexico’s Sonora state: La Mora and Colonia LeBaron.

The attack occurred as the women traveled with their children to visit relatives.

Other residents of the hamlets planned to depart in the coming days.

The spread-out community traces its origins to the end of polygamy more than a century ago by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, forcing Mormon families in the U.S. with multiple wives to establish offshoots elsewhere.

