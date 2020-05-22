Most-attended outdoor play to open in Arkansas amid pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donations Save the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs_7712840370994433565

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — An Arkansas play that has been dubbed as the nation’s most-attended outdoor drama is set to open its season with strict social-distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday night’s opening of the Great Passion Play, which depicts the last days in the life of Jesus Christ, was postponed for six weeks as Gov. Asa Hutchinson had shut down large venues.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Department of Health approved the opening of the play.

Actors and backstage crew will need to wear masks and all employees will have their temperatures taken daily.

Audience members are “strongly encouraged,” but not required, to wear face masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers