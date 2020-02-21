Mother of missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

LIHU’E, Hawaii (ABC4 News) – The mother of two Idaho children who have been missing since September was arrested in connection with their disappearance Thursday.

The Kaua’i Police Department arrested Lori Vallow, 47, (aka Lori Daybell) of Idaho on Thursday in relation to an investigation by the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department.

Police said Vallow was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County Idaho, and she’s currently being held on a $5 million bond.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have not been seen or heard from since September 2019.

Police said Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before Idaho authorities in late January.

Vallow now faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Vallow must not attend a hearing on Kaua’i where she may waive or fight her extradition to Idaho. Police say once in Idaho she will face criminal charges.

Investigators say the children were last seen in Idaho, and there is no indication that they are on Kaua’i.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: