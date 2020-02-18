National Drink Wine Day — what is the most popular wine in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It is National Drink Wine Day in the United States and one cooking site followed Google trends data to determine the most popular wine in each state.

According to thedaringkitchen.com, the site who put together the map, a clear difference exists in tastes from coast to coast with the east coast favoring white wines and the west coast leaning towards reds.

The map, shown below, also shows a clear bias towards Merlot in the Midwest with Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan all selecting that as their favorite.

Courtesy of The Daring Kitchen

As seen, Google trends indicated that Arkansas’s favorite wine is Pinot Grigio.

The total count is as follows:

Merlot — 16 states

Pinot Grigio — 14 states

Riesling — 14 states

Cabernet Sauvignon — 2 states

Pinot Noir — 2 states

Syrah — 1 state

Chardonnay — 1 state

A variety of other popular wines such as Malbecs and Zinfandels did not win any states.