The University of Alabama football team, led by coach Nick Saban, grey slacks center-right, march on campus for the Black Lives Matter movement, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban led dozens of his football players and other athletes on a march to protest social injustice and recent incidents of police brutality against Black men and women.

The group marched the short distance on the school’s campus Monday from the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium, where segregationist Gov.

George Wallace stood at the door in 1963 trying to block the entry of two Black students.