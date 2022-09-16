TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Guests at Disney World appeared frightened as a large funnel-shaped cloud loomed in dark skies above the Florida resort on Thursday.

“No lines on this ride,” one man joked as he took video of the menacing cloud formation at the entrance to EPCOT theme park.

The National Weather Service responded to a comment on the video, saying it looked like it could have been a funnel cloud.

“Hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though,” the tweet said.

No tornado was confirmed as having touched down. One local Orlando meteorologist said it was possibly “a scud cloud.”