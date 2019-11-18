Nov. 17 celebrates National Unfriend Day

(CNN) – Go ahead and hit delete, Sunday is National “Unfriend” Day.

Jimmy Kimmel declared Nov. 17 “National Facebook Unfriend Day” to inspire people to tidy-up their social media accounts.

Social media use can interfere with sleep, mental health or daily responsibilities.

Some psychologists say unfriending certain people can be a good situation for those problems.

Clearing out your connections can make more room in your newsfeed for people you’re close with, which can be a more rewarding way to use social media.

