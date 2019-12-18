Oklahoma schools pushing to keep 4-day weeks amid new rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Education advocates in Oklahoma are fighting to keep four-day school weeks as the school board proposes new restrictions that could threaten the shortened schedules.

The Oklahoman reports supporters of the shortened weeks say the State Department of Education’s rules would force most districts to restore five-day schedules.

Of Oklahoma’s 525 public school districts, 113 operate four days a week.

The department created rules in response to legislation passed this year, which set the minimum length of a school year to 165 days instead of 180 days or 1,080 hours.

