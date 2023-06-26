(NEXSTAR) – Old Navy is helping some lucky Americans fill up their tanks before Independence Day this year, starting Monday.

Drivers in five cities – Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans – can take advantage of the deal at select gas stations. Some of the gas gift cards will also be given away on social media.

“While road trips are a beloved family ritual that spark lifelong memories, travelers have become more hesitant to hit the open road amid high fuel costs,” Old Navy said in a news release. “As an iconic American family brand, Old Navy aims to aid families traveling for Independence Day, making it easier to hit the open road to celebrate the nation’s birthday.”

While the average price of fuel is around $3.57 – a whopping $1.33 less than this time a year ago – gas is far from cheap, with the cost of fuel over $4 a gallon in seven states as of Monday.

The promotion couldn’t come at a better time as the cost of taking a vacation, including the classic cross-country road trip, has soared in recent years. A March report from the U.S. Travel Association found that the Travel Price Index – which tracks the cost of lodging, airfare, fuel, food and more – was 21.5% higher in March 2023 than it was for the same month in 2019.

If there’s a positive for road trippers among the travel data this year, travel app Hopper found that car rentals are averaging $47 per day, down 25% from this time last year.

How does it work?

Free gas will be coming first to RaceTrac locations in Orlando, last year’s top Independence Day destination, on Monday.

The five gas stations that will be giving away fuel will be revealed by local radio stations the morning of the giveaway.

Starting at 9 a.m., the first 250 drivers that pull up to the pumps will be given a $50 RaceTrac gift card. If those drivers have an Old Navy credit card, they will get a second $50 gift card.

On Thursday, the giveaways will happen in Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans.

You can also follow Old Navy on Instagram and TikTok for a chance to win free gas. After following, you’ll be prompted to share any summer vacation plans for a chance to win a gift card. While no purchase is necessary, you do have to be at least 18 years old. See the Old Navy website for more information.

AAA expects record-breaking travel this year, and projects that 51 million people will hit the road nationwide for Independence Day, surpassing the record set in 2019.

