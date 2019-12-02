Ole Miss fires coach Matt Luke after 3 seasons, 15-21 record

Mississippi coach Matt Luke gestures during the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

Mississippi has fired football coach Matt Luke, three days after his third non-winning season ended with an excruciating rivalry game loss.

Athletic director Keith Carter said Sunday the decision to change coaches was made after evaluating the trajectory of the program and not seeing see enough “momentum on the field.”

Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman, was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze.

Luke guided the Rebels, who were already banned from the postseason by the NCAA, to a 6-6 record that helped him land a four-year deal through 2021. With the program facing another bowl ban in 2018 and other NCAA sanctions, Luke and the Rebels went 5-7.

Ole Miss finished this season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference, including a 21-20 loss on Thanksgiving night to Mississippi State.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

