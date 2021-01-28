On ‘Dateline,’ University of Utah faces consequences after a student is murdered by her ex-boyfriend

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when University of Utah athlete, Lauren McCluskey, is found murdered on campus, investigators learn that she had reached out to the campus police for help multiple times before her death.

Here’s a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

By late September 2018, Lauren McCluskey’s good friends at the University of Utah were increasingly unhappy about her new relationship.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: You were afraid of him?

ALEX M: Yes.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: Physically afraid?

ALEX M: Yes. ‘Cause he was a huge guy.

Then, in early October, Lauren made a frightening discovery.

ALEX M: She had called me and she seemed very shocked and scared.

Lauren had seen her boyfriend’s ID. It had his photo with a different name. Suspicious, she turned to Google.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: Did she have any idea what she was gonna find when she started searching?

ALEX M: No.

It was stunning. Most of what she thought she knew about her boyfriend was a lie.

