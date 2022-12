NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 663,500 Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines on Dec. 22.

Samsung has reported over 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers below.

Washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and nationwide appliance stores from June 2021 through December 2022 (US CPSC).

The CPSC states that washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. This can be fixed through a software update.

More information on what to do and how to do the update can be found here.