ST. LOUIS – Investigators have released new information on a crash Friday night that left four people dead and other in critical condition in west St. Louis Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendelton Avenue, near the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Before the crash, police were trying to track down a driver in a Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen in Herculaneum, Missouri, last month. A suspect connected to the vehicle was wanted for felonies from multiple jurisdictions, though police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was heading east on Delmar when it struck a Kia Sedona with six passengers. That car had been traveling north on Sarah Street. Both cars went off the road on the north side of Delmar.

The driver of the stolen Jeep then hit a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was parked at the curb. The suspect left the car and took off from the scene, leaving two 17-year-old boys behind. Police say one of the teens was taken to the hospital for a possible broken wrist after officers found firearms and suspected drugs on him. The other teen was arrested and handed over to the juvenile courts.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Two men and one other woman from the same car were found dead at the scene. The hree other passengers are juveniles, and all are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police said a further investigation revealed the Jeep Cherokee was involved in a minor crash with an Infinity SUV before the fatal crash. Police say one of the teen passengers fired shots inside the SUV during that crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the crash investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.