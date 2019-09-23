Former Texas, Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead dead at 32

Mississippi quarterback Jevan Snead (4) throws a pass as he is pressured by Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2008.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating the death of 32-year-old Jevan Snead. Snead was a standout quarterback at the University of Mississippi and Texas.

According to a CBS Sports report, multiple officers and a close source to the family confirmed he passed overnight in Stephenville, Texas.

Authorities have not yet released the causing of the incident.

Snead was considered as one of the top quarterbacks in the country as a high school football player in Texas. He played eight games as a freshman for Texas Longhorns before transferring to Ole Miss.

At Ole Miss, he led the Rebels to an 18-8 record after sitting out the 2007 season and threw 46 touchdowns across the 2008-09 campaigns.

After going unpicked in the 2010 NFL Draft, Snead signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, yet never played.

He later signed with the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League but was released before the 2011 football season.