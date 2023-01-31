CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one has won a Powerball jackpot in the new year, and it just keeps on getting larger.

The jackpot has now reached $653 million with a $350.5 million cash option after Monday night’s drawing led to no jackpot winners.

The winning numbers for Monday night were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $92.9 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

In all, there were seven Powerball jackpots won last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

Est. $653 million – Feb. 1, 2023

$632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

$590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – FL

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are $2.

Find out more about the jackpot here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.