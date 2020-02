President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — President Donald Trump has been acquitted on all articles of impeachment.

52 senators voted not guilty and 48 guilty on the first article of abuse of power. The senators then voted 53 not guilty and 47 guilty on the second article of obstruction of Congress.

Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton both voted not guilty on both articles of impeachment.